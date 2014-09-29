Letter to the Editor: Yes and No of Measure P

Yes, I work for an oil company.

Yes, I have worked in the industry for 45 years.

Yes, I have lived in this county for 51 years.

Yes, I am an American.

Yes, I am a veteran

Yes, I breathe the same air as everyone else.

Yes, I drink the same water as everyone else.

Yes, I would like to believe people think before they act.

Yes, I believe Measure P proponents are misguided and are easily influenced.

Yes, Measure P is misleading and counterproductive.

No, I do not have cancer nor does my family.

No, I am not from Texas.

No, I am not big oil but a working citizen of this county for many years.

No, I am not influenced by those who protest something that does not exist.

No, I do not want the county countryside looking like Mojave, or Tehachapi, Calif.

No, I do not want solar sites like State Line, Nev.

No hope for hypocrites.

No on Measure P would be a great choice when you vote.

Phil Hosch

Santa Maria