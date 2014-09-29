Letter to the Editor: Yes and No of Measure P

Yes, I work for an oil company.
Yes, I have worked in the industry for 45 years.
Yes, I have lived in this county for 51 years.
Yes, I am an American.
Yes, I am a veteran
Yes, I breathe the same air as everyone else.
Yes, I drink the same water as everyone else.
Yes, I would like to believe people think before they act.
Yes, I believe Measure P proponents are misguided and are easily influenced.
Yes, Measure P is misleading and counterproductive.
No, I do not have cancer nor does my family.
No, I am not from Texas.
No, I am not big oil but a working citizen of this county for many years.
No, I am not influenced by those who protest something that does not exist.
No, I do not want the county countryside looking like Mojave, or Tehachapi, Calif.
No, I do not want solar sites like State Line, Nev.
No hope for hypocrites.
No on Measure P would be a great choice when you vote.
Phil Hosch
Santa Maria