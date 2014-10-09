Letter to the Editor: Yes, I Work for an Oil Company

I have read and watched Measure P start with a misleading petition, then grow to a point where I am very disappointed and embarrassed for the proponents of Measure P. In fact, I am very disappointed in the people of this county just signing their name without knowing what they signing.

Yes, I was asked to sign this petition in front of a grocery store, but I declined to do so for several reasons: One was that I did not have all the facts, and the other was that it sounded like it could threaten my livelihood and the ability to keep my family safe.

Oil is the only reliable alternative we have at this time to power this great nation, and without it we will fall victim to the tyrants of the world. Alternative energy sources to power this nation are not cheap enough nor have been developed enough to replace oil, so guess what? We are stuck with it unless you want to be "Naked and Afraid."

I believe these proponents of Measure P could serve our county and country a lot better by volunteering their time and money to further their cause by really working on the problems where it will count. They can work with the oil producers and citizens in the Middle East to help them improve and protect their water; a good place to start petitions would be Syria and Iraq. North Korea could use some coaching as well, not to mention Russia or China. Somalia has a real contamination problem with water, so let’s get you over there right away.

I almost forgot: You will need to take lawyers with you to help you in case the locals do not agree with your methods to help them. I know of several local lawyers who should be available since they seem to have all the time in the world to meddle in the business of others.

When you look at the big picture, do you really think we have issues with our water due to fracking and enhanced oil recovery methods? In reality, we do not. The real answer is educating the populace, ensuring that the issues are resolved by careful evaluation of the facts, rather than fear mongering.

When voting on this issue, make sure you have the facts because it will affect us all in the long run. Measure P needs to be voted against as it was carefully crafted to mislead voters and cause serious economic damage. It serves no purpose other than to further an ideological agenda of a few radicals while taking one more step toward the decline of our great county.

If these proponents really believed in their cause, they would vote against Measure P and then work with the oil industry, county and state to monitor all their concerns to set their minds at ease.

Vote no on Measure P and then work together for a common cause.

Phil Hosch

Santa Maria