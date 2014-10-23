Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:12 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Yes on Measure P, No on Measure S

By Matthew Hubbard | October 23, 2014 | 10:39 a.m.

Yes on P

Water, water, water; 500-degree water and caustic chemicals injected into the earth leaking into the watershed. 1969 Santa Barbara oil disaster, 1989 Exxon Valdez, Greka, Venoco, BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico disaster.

Germany and many other countries and American states have banned fracking.

Earthquakes caused by fracking might destroy the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant!

"I'd put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don't wait until oil and coal run out before we tackle that" — Thomas Edison, 1931.

No on S

One-third of a billion? How many desalination plants could that buy? Pay off school loans, fight cancer, diabetes, reopen Casa Esperanza.

Like politics and religion, education is big business. The chancellor of the university got a 20 percent pay raise — $400,000 with benefits. For doing what? A recent retiree of the university made $300,000 a year with benefits. For doing what?

"Thirty-three different vice presidents each earning $200,000 a year/$110 million lost last year. I'll bet half of that was spent in all the paperwork going back and forth between all these vice presidents. Wall Street — greed is good."

Matthew Hubbard
Santa Barbara

