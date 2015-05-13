Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:45 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: ‘Zero Vision’ Policy for Santa Barbara a Public Relations Ploy

By Scott Wenz | May 13, 2015 | 8:56 a.m.

Mayor and Council
City of Santa Barbara

Re: Item 16. Subject: Report On "Vision Zero" to Reduce Injuries and Fatalities to Zero on City Streets (530.01)

Zero Vision is a great public relations ploy, but critical review of their objectives makes little sense in a modern urban society vs. what was visioned 30 years ago.

Significant advantages to the public have been provided with a modern traffic grid and vehicle technology enhances quality of life and the economic viability of this or any community. The destruction of core transportation routes (efficiently moving traffic), increasing street congestion, and higher frustrations and pollution is not rational. Core routes, dramatically impacted by Zero Vision planning, will increase dangers to bicyclists and pedestrians.

These positions intentionally ignore significant advances in vehicle technology. Advances have occurred in a short 30 years. Auto safety is light years beyond 30-year-old technology. Superior breaking, the modern tire and improved suspensions all increase control and steering, and let's not forget backup alerts and cameras. It makes a 1980s auto look like a horse and buggy. Currently being tested are self-driving cars, radar/infrared object detection, driver sobriety detection or inattention to the road. Most of this will be in production in the next two to three years or 10 years at the most.

There will be significant negative long-term impacts on bus travel. Currently MTD is faced with delayed headway times impacting its capability to move passengers. The speeds projected by Zero Vision are impossible to enforce and still have MTD or other bus/shuttle providers meet schedules hurting performance ratings.

What is missing with the anti-car approach is emphasis on pedestrian education and self responsibility. It used to be taught from elementary school through junior high school that pedestrian safety and bike safety rest heavily on their judgment (particularly with the young, impulse trumps thought).

The rule was, when walking across an intersection, stop, look and proceed with caution. Today we see arrogant disregard for these basics, with students and adults walking into a street without a pause. Often these are proponents of this agenda item. Similar rules are ignored by bicyclists. There are the bike riders routinely riding in primary heavy commute corridors, ride through stop signs and stop lights, or ride dangerously in traffic lanes with safe passage to the right.

It is seen every day, increasing numbers of walkers who are engrossed with their "smart" phones (texting, talking, emails) and not being aware of their surroundings. Then there are the "WUI" Walking Under the Influence, drunks or other substances and jaywalking that makes these people accidents waiting to happen.

Reduction of accidents is a rational goal for all of us. Destruction of traffic flow, and creation of intentional obstructions ignores good policy and safety.

Scott Wenz, president
Cars Are Basic

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 