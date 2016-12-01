Level4 Announces Name Change, Office Relocation

Level4 Hardware, a Global Independent Distributor of network, cable and wireless Cisco, Juniper, HP and other OEM equipment, has changed its name to Level4 Solutions.

Level4 Hardware was founded in 2010 as a provider of pre-owned networking equipment. Over the past six years, Level4 has been continually expanding its business from selling hardware to offering a full suite of service and support options, thus motivating the company’s name change.

The new name, Level4 Solutions, encompasses the company’s evolving business as a total solutions provider. Level4 Solutions now offers a complete portfolio of network support and service capabilities, including bandwidth, project management, network design, extended maintenance, on-site installation and support, and network monitoring.

Another service is the company’s asset recovery program, allowing customers to liquidate old equipment for cash or trade, along with state-certificated e-Waste services. A new Level4 Solutions logo has been created along with an updated e-Commerce website.

In addition to the name change, Level4 moved its offices from Santa Barbara to larger headquarters in Goleta in Castilian Technical Center, 150 Castilian Dr., Suite 101.

John Guardino, vice president, said the move allows Level4 to accommodate the company’s significant growth.

“Scalability was our company’s biggest issue for the last couple years, and we finally have room to grow,” Guardino said. “For our clients, this move allowed us to build more state-of-the-art testing stations and procedures which will continue to place us ahead of our competition in regards to quality control.”

“Our new facility doubles our warehouse capacity and Cisco-certified testing stations in addition to increasing our sales and administrative office area,” said vice president Jason Wheeler.

“This new space is providing greater efficiency in how we support our customers. We are not only growing but evolving with our customer demands, thus the need to be more of a solutions provider,” he said.

— Jason Wheeler for Level4 Hardware

.