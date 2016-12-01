Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:04 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Level4 Announces Name Change, Office Relocation

By Jason Wheeler for Level4 Hardware | December 1, 2016 | 9:35 a.m.

Level4 Hardware, a Global Independent Distributor of network, cable and wireless Cisco, Juniper, HP and other OEM equipment, has changed its name to Level4 Solutions.

Level4 Hardware was founded in 2010 as a provider of pre-owned networking equipment. Over the past six years, Level4 has been continually expanding its business from selling hardware to offering a full suite of service and support options, thus motivating the company’s name change.

The new name, Level4 Solutions, encompasses the company’s evolving business as a total solutions provider. Level4 Solutions now offers a complete portfolio of network support and service capabilities, including bandwidth, project management, network design, extended maintenance, on-site installation and support, and network monitoring.

Another service is the company’s asset recovery program, allowing customers to liquidate old equipment for cash or trade, along with state-certificated e-Waste services. A new Level4 Solutions logo has been created along with an updated e-Commerce website.

In addition to the name change, Level4 moved its offices from Santa Barbara to larger headquarters in Goleta in Castilian Technical Center, 150 Castilian Dr., Suite 101.

John Guardino, vice president, said the move allows Level4 to accommodate the company’s significant growth.

“Scalability was our company’s biggest issue for the last couple years, and we finally have room to grow,” Guardino said. “For our clients, this move allowed us to build more state-of-the-art testing stations and procedures which will continue to place us ahead of our competition in regards to quality control.”

“Our new facility doubles our warehouse capacity and Cisco-certified testing stations in addition to increasing our sales and administrative office area,” said vice president Jason Wheeler.

“This new space is providing greater efficiency in how we support our customers. We are not only growing but evolving with our customer demands, thus the need to be more of a solutions provider,” he said.

— Jason Wheeler for Level4 Hardware

.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 