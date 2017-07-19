Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:55 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Level III Fire Restrictions Imposed for Los Padres National Forest

By Andrew Madsen for the U.S. Forest Service | July 19, 2017 | 1:58 p.m.

Due to extremely dry vegetation and an increasing fire danger, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Level III fire restrictions will go into effect immediately.

The following restrictions will be rigorously enforced until this Forest Order expires:

» Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except for designated Campfire Use sites; however persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are allowed to use portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of designated Campfire Use Sites.

California Campfire Permits are available for free download from the Los Padres National Forest website (http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf). You must clear all flammable material for a distance of 10 feet in all directions from your camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times when it is in use.
  
» Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the National Forest unless specifically authorized by a special use permit with the Forest.

» Hunting with a valid State of California hunting license during open hunting season is exempt from this restriction. 

» Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the national forest except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated Campfire Use Site. 

» Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order on roads and trails specifically designated for such use. (This restriction is in effect year-round.) 

For further information regarding current conditions and safety tips, please contact your nearest Forest Service office. A list of designated Campfire Use Sites is available on the Los Padres National Forest website.

Andrew Madsen is a spokesman for Los Padres National Forest.

 
