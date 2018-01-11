Lewis Black at Lobero Now on Jan. 25

Due to the mudslides and road closures in Santa Barbara, Lewis Black: The Joke’s On US show originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Lobero Theatre.
Any tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date. Refunds for the performance can be made at the original point of
purchase. Questions about refunds can be directed to the Lobero Theatre Box Office, 963-0761 or 888-456- 2376.
For additional information, visit www.livenation.com/investors.
— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.