Posted on July 2, 2013 | 9:00 p.m.

Lewis R. Bloom of Santa Barbara, 1924-2013

Lewis R. Bloom was born in New York City on December 26, 1924, and died in Santa Barbara, California, on June 18, 2013, the son of the late Mildred Rogers and Charles Bloom. He is survived by his sister, Betty Klausner of San Francisco, and her entire family; his cousin, Leslie Steinmetz of Santa Barbara; and his partner, Clay Tedeschi.

Lewis’ remains will be buried next to those of his mother in the family plot at Temple Israel Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York. Interment will be private. Plans for a “Celebration of Life” are pending.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

