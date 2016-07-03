Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Lexi Youngberg Wins Long Jump at U.S. Paralympic Trials

By Santa Barbara Track Club | July 3, 2016 | 8:51 p.m.

Lexi Youngberg of the ABEO/Santa Barbara Track Club won the long jump title at the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials in Charlotte, N.C.

Youngberg, a new member of the club, leaped 14-1.75 on her second of six jumps, and was able to hold off the competition. Her jump met the qualification standard for the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She is awaiting her selection to the U.S. team.

Youngberg, 23, also competed in the 100 and 200, where she finished fifth (15.01 seconds) and sixth (31.66), respectively.

In other news from the ABEO/SBTC, Thomas FitzSimons, Jr. placed 14th with 7,32 points  in the decathlon at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

FitzSimons, Jr. logged a personal best in the shot put at 43-00.50. One of the best 1500-meter runners in the decathlon field, FitzSimons, Jr. took third 4:23.16.

Defending Olympic champion Ashton Eaton, who trains periodically in Santa Barbara, claimed his fifth U.S. Outdoor decathlon title with 8,750 points.

A trio of SBTC heptathletes will begin quest for the Olympics on Saturday, July 9 in Eugene. Barbara Nwaba enters the seven-event, two-day even ranked No. 1 and will seek to defend her 2015 U.S. national title while also earning her first Olympic roster spot. Lindsay Lettow (No. 10) and Lindsay Schwartz (No. 13) join Nwaba.

In other events, 2007 UCSB graduate Stephanie Rothstein finished 20th in the 10,000-meter final in 34:27.48;
2012 UCSB graduate Ryan Martin, fighting injuries, did not advance out of the first round in the 800.
Amy Haapanen (2007, UCSB), competes in the women’s hammer throw on Wednesday, July 6.

