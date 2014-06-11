Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:17 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

LF Santa Barbara Donating to UCSB Community Fund to Help Isla Vista Victims, Survivors

By Katie Tomkinson for LF Santa Barbara | June 11, 2014 | 4:25 p.m.

LF Santa Barbara, 931 State St., on Thursday will be raising money to help those who have been affected by the recent events in Isla Vista.

On Thursday, 10 percent of all sales made between 3 and 7 p.m. will go directly to the UC Santa Barbara Community Fund to provide scholarships in the names of the victims of the May 23 violence as well as improving and developing additional resources for those affected and their families.

We are so proud that LF has given us an opportunity to donate to this cause and we would really love for you to join us!

To make it better, we are getting an incredible shipment of all new merchandise this week to help us raise more proceeds for the foundation.

Click here to make an online donation to the UCSB Community Fund.

LF Santa Barbara is located at 931 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, or call 805.966.4701.

— Katie Tomkinson is store manager at LF Santa Barbara.

 
