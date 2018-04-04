Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Liam Murphy Now Partner at Hayes Commercial Group

By Steve Galbreath for Hayes Commercial Group | September 8, 2017 | 11:48 a.m.

A Westmont College alumnus and full-time commercial broker for nine years, Liam Murphy has become a partner with Hayes Commercial Group in Santa Barbara. He joined the firm in 2011.

Liam Murphy Click to view larger
Liam Murphy

Murphy has experience in brokerage, development, and project management. With a focus on high-growth tech companies, private equity-backed firms, and sophisticated investors, he has completed more than 500 real estate transactions valued at $100 million.

Murphy cites integrity as being fundamental to his business approach. From his first job as a youth pastor at Montecito Covenant Church and at every job since, he said he has valued honesty above nearly anything else.

“I think being fair and honest is actually the best way to succeed,” Murphy said. “I might lose a deal occasionally, but it keeps my reputation and clients’ trust in me strong, which yields more than the one or two deals that fall apart.”

Murphy is the only Santa Barbara-based broker offering national corporate tenant representation services, meeting the real estate requirements of regional and national companies with multiple locations.

His site selection and negotiation expertise have secured more than $25 million in savings for his national clients. Notably, he has assisted EmployBridge Staffing in the management of its portfolio of more than 400 leased offices nationwide.

A Katherine Harvey Fellow with the Santa Barbara Foundation, Murphy is active in the community, volunteering with his church and serving as vice president of finance for the Board of Trustees of Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM).

At Hayes Commercial Group, Murphy joins partners Greg Bartholomew, Christos Celmayster, Francois DeJohn, Steve Hayes, Michael Martz, Dan Moll and Kristopher Roth.

“Liam is an outstanding broker who constantly exceeds clients’ expectations,” Hayes said. “He carries as much skill and knowledge as he does integrity. We are proud to welcome him as a partner.”

— Steve Galbreath for Hayes Commercial Group.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 