Liam Murphy Now Partner at Hayes Commercial Group

A Westmont College alumnus and full-time commercial broker for nine years, Liam Murphy has become a partner with Hayes Commercial Group in Santa Barbara. He joined the firm in 2011.

Murphy has experience in brokerage, development, and project management. With a focus on high-growth tech companies, private equity-backed firms, and sophisticated investors, he has completed more than 500 real estate transactions valued at $100 million.

Murphy cites integrity as being fundamental to his business approach. From his first job as a youth pastor at Montecito Covenant Church and at every job since, he said he has valued honesty above nearly anything else.

“I think being fair and honest is actually the best way to succeed,” Murphy said. “I might lose a deal occasionally, but it keeps my reputation and clients’ trust in me strong, which yields more than the one or two deals that fall apart.”

Murphy is the only Santa Barbara-based broker offering national corporate tenant representation services, meeting the real estate requirements of regional and national companies with multiple locations.

His site selection and negotiation expertise have secured more than $25 million in savings for his national clients. Notably, he has assisted EmployBridge Staffing in the management of its portfolio of more than 400 leased offices nationwide.

A Katherine Harvey Fellow with the Santa Barbara Foundation, Murphy is active in the community, volunteering with his church and serving as vice president of finance for the Board of Trustees of Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM).

At Hayes Commercial Group, Murphy joins partners Greg Bartholomew, Christos Celmayster, Francois DeJohn, Steve Hayes, Michael Martz, Dan Moll and Kristopher Roth.

“Liam is an outstanding broker who constantly exceeds clients’ expectations,” Hayes said. “He carries as much skill and knowledge as he does integrity. We are proud to welcome him as a partner.”

— Steve Galbreath for Hayes Commercial Group.