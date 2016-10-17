Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:44 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Libby Dahlberg, Noah Holle Honored as Athletes of the Week

Dahlberg leads unbeaten Westmont volleyball to 2 more wins; Holle directs SBCC to comeback victory at Hancock

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 17, 2016 | 3:34 p.m.

Libby Dahlberg was red-hot hitting the ball, helping the Westmont women's volleyball team remain undefeated on the season. SBCC quarterback Noah Holle was clutch down the stretch, leading the Vaqueros on a winning touchdown drive the last two minutes to compete a 43-40 comeback win over Hancock.

Dahlberg and Holle's performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Holle engineered three scoring drives to rally SBCC from a 40-21 deficit with six minutes to go in the third quarter. On the winning drive, he took the team 80 yards with no time outs remaining. For the game, he completed 22 of 41 passes for 261 yards on two touchdowns.

Dahlberg was a force in the middle for the 25-0 Westmont volleyball team in Golden State Athletic Conference wins over William Jessup and Menlo. Her two-match totals were 26 kills on 40 attempts for a hitting percentage of .600 and an average of 3.71 kills per set. She pounded 16 kills and hit .636 against William Jessup and had 10 kills and a .556 average against Menlo. The Warriors are the only undefeated team in the NAIA.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Vance Keiser (Carpinteria football), Mike Garibay (Carpinteria football), Marcellous Gossett (Dos Pueblos football), Hunter Clark (Dos Pueblos cross country), Kaitlyn Saperstein (SBCC soccer), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos cross country), Grace Hay (Bishop Diego golf) and Julia Forster (Dos Pueblos golf).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

