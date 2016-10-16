Libby Dahlberg Powers Westmont to 25th Straight Win

College Volleyball

Middle Libby Dahlberg continued her hot hitting, and the Westmont women's volleyball team continued its winning ways on Saturday, sweeping Menlo, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19, in a GSAC match at Murchison Gym.

The No. 2-ranked Warriors are now 25-0 on the season and 10-0 in the GSAC. They are the only undefeated team in the NAIA.

The 25 wins tie the 1988 squad for the second most in the regular season. The 1992 team holds the school record with 28 wins.

Dahlberg capped a terrific week with 10 kills on a .556 hitting average. In two matches, she tallied 26 kills in 40 attempts for an impressive percentage of .600 and 3.71 kills per sets. Samantha Neely also put away 10 kills and hit .529 against Menlo.