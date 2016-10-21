Libby Dahlberg Powers Westmont to 26th Straight Win

College Volleyball

The Warriors are now 26-0 overall and 11-0 in GSAC play. Defensively, Dahlberg tallied a total of six blocks, three of them solo. She leads the GSAC in both hitting percentage (.389) and in blocks per set (1.25). In the back row, Courtney Crosby led the Warriors with six digs while Taylor Beckman had five and Alexa Nestlerode and Kami Troesh each added four. The Westmont road trip continues Saturday with a 7:00 p.m. game in Phoenix against Arizona Christian.

Sophomore middle blocker Libby Dahlberg continued her hot play, tallying 11 kills for Westmont, and sophomore right-side hitter Sam Neely added nine more as the top-ranked and undefeated Warriors swept the Hawks of San Diego Christian in a Golden State Athletic Conference match-up.

