Libby Dahlberg Returns to Help Westmont Volleyball Win NAIA Tourney Opener

College Volleyball

Senior middle blocker Samantha Neely tallied 19 kills and junior right side hitter Cassidy Rea recorded 15 as Westmont Volleyball recorded a 28-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13 victory over the Eagles of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) at the NAIA Championships. The match was the first of three pool play games for the Warriors.

“I thought that Cassidy had a really good game and made a bunch of really critical kills,” said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. “She seemed pretty much unstoppable on the right side.”

“Samantha had a great game as well. She really showed her athleticism and her range in her attack. She was doing a really good job on blocking and closing as well.”

The Warriors had just a .225 attack percentage, but held the Cougars to 171. Westmont totaled 64 kills on 178 attempts and recorded 10 blocks on the night.

Westmont ultimately battled through adversity in the first set, trailing 22-15, but refused to quit and got great efforts from many players late in the match.

The Warriors received a huge lift from senior, Libby Dahlberg, who tallied 10 kills on 18 total attacks for a .333 attacking percentage in her first game back in nearly two months.

“She definitely changed the momentum of game one when were down quite a bit,” added Cook. “She was able to come in and shift the momentum and I was really proud of the way the girls responded to the total lineup change.”