Libby Dahlberg, Samantha Neely Pace Westmont Volleyball to 12th Straight Win

College Volleyball

Middle blocker Libby Dahlberg and right side hitter Samantha Neely contributed 10 kills apiece as NAIA No. 5 Westmont Volleyball recorded its eighth sweep in a row with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-9 win at California Lutheran.

Dahlberg recorded a .667 attack percentage by going errorless in 15 attempts. Neely hit .529 percent.

The win is the 12th in a row for Westmont (13-1).

Also making an impression in the offensive statistics were outside hitter Hal Galloway and right side hitter Cassidy Rae. Galloway tallied nine kills and posted a .217 attack percentage while Rea connected for eight kills and a .467 hitting percentage.

Amy Buffham led the Warriors with 20 assists while Brooklynn Cheney, the reigning GSAC Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week, added 24 serve receptions and 10 digs. In Westmont's last seven matches, Cheney has recorded 104 serve receptions without an error.

Saturday, Westmont will open Golden State Athletic Conference play when they visit The Master's College (2-5) in Santa Clarita. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.