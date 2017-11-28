Libby Dahlberg, Taylor Beckman Lead Westmont in NAIA Volleyball Opener

College Volleyball

Junior middle blocker Libby Dahlberg tallied 12 kills and senior outside hitter Taylor Beckman added 11 as No. 6 Westmont Volleyball recorded a 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20) victory over Saint Xavier of Illinois in a pool-play match at the NAIA Championships in Sioux City, Iowa.

Dahlberg notched her 12 kills on 25 attempts to record a .400 attack percentage. Beckman, who plays all six positions, also posted 18 serve receptions without an error and collected 18 digs.

"Libby and Taylor played very well," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "They played like their all-conference selves.

"We took care of a couple of first-game jitters," said Cook of her squad that was playing for the first time in 17 days. "Overall, I was pleased with how we handled the pressure. That was the big unknown coming into this. We know how we play when we are up and how we play when we are down, but the question was, 'How we are going to play in a big setting like this?' That question was answered and I am very excited for the rest of the tournament with what I saw from this first match."

The Warriors continue pool play Wednesday against Marion (Ind.) at 2:00 p.m. CST. On Thursday, they will match-up with No. 11 Midland (Neb.) at 4:00 p.m. In today's other Pool F game, Midland defeated Marion 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-20).

The top two teams from the pool will advance to the 16-team single-elimination bracket that will begin on Friday morning and conclude with the championship game on Saturday evening.

"I feel like everyone worked super hard to be here," said Beckman about her team. "We are not peaking yet. Our goal is to peak at the last game when we win."

"To be here is the end of everything we wanted," said Dahlberg of participating in the championship tournament. "I not only want to win, but I want to prove ourselves. I want other teams to see us and know how good we are."

