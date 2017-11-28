Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:23 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Libby Dahlberg, Taylor Beckman Lead Westmont in NAIA Volleyball Opener

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | November 28, 2017 | 8:02 p.m.

Junior middle blocker Libby Dahlberg tallied 12 kills and senior outside hitter Taylor Beckman added 11 as No. 6 Westmont Volleyball recorded a 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20) victory over Saint Xavier of Illinois in a pool-play match at the NAIA Championships in Sioux City, Iowa.

Dahlberg notched her 12 kills on 25 attempts to record a .400 attack percentage. Beckman, who plays all six positions, also posted 18 serve receptions without an error and collected 18 digs.

"Libby and Taylor played very well," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "They played like their all-conference selves.

"We took care of a couple of first-game jitters," said Cook of her squad that was playing for the first time in 17 days. "Overall, I was pleased with how we handled the pressure. That was the big unknown coming into this. We know how we play when we are up and how we play when we are down, but the question was, 'How we are going to play in a big setting like this?' That question was answered and I am very excited for the rest of the tournament with what I saw from this first match."

The Warriors continue pool play Wednesday against Marion (Ind.) at 2:00 p.m. CST. On Thursday, they will match-up with No. 11 Midland (Neb.) at 4:00 p.m. In today's other Pool F game, Midland defeated Marion 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-20).

The top two teams from the pool will advance to the 16-team single-elimination bracket that will begin on Friday morning and conclude with the championship game on Saturday evening.

"I feel like everyone worked super hard to be here," said Beckman about her team. "We are not peaking yet. Our goal is to peak at the last game when we win."

"To be here is the end of everything we wanted," said Dahlberg of participating in the championship tournament. "I not only want to win, but I want to prove ourselves. I want other teams to see us and know how good we are."
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 