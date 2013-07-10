Local Libraries Offering Nonprofits Free Use of Lobby Display Cases

The Santa Barbara Central Library and the Goleta Library are now accepting reservation requests for the use of their lobby display cases for the year beginning January 2014.

Local nonprofit organizations are invited to submit requests for use of the display spaces. There is no charge for the use of these exhibit areas.

Display cases are assigned for a one-month period, and are offered to provide the public with attractive, diversified displays designed to introduce new ideas, broaden interest, and develop appreciation and understanding of the various facets of our culture.

Some of the organizations that have installed displays in recent years include the Student Art Fund, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website has the sizes of the display cases and a link to a printable reservation request form (under Services / Display Cases). Requests may be delivered or mailed to the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117.

Organizations that have not used the display cases in the past two years will be given priority in assigning spaces for 2014.

For more information, call Central Library Administration at 805.564.5608 or the Goleta Branch Library at 805.964.7878.

— Maria Gordon represents Library Administration for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.