Libraries Partner with Foodbank to Provide ‘Picnic in the Park’ Summer Lunch Program

The Santa Barbara Public Library System and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will partner on a “Picnic in the Park” program at the Central Library.

The “Picnic in the Park” program provides children 18 and younger with free, healthy lunches to ensure that all children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. There are no income requirements and any child 18 and under is welcome to receive lunch.

The program runs Wednesdays from June 11 through Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to noon at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The Foodbank’s mission is to provide nourishment to those in need by acquiring and distributing healthy and nutritious foods via local agencies and providing education on ways to solve hunger and nutrition problems in Santa Barbara County.

When school lets out for the summer, children still have a need for good nutrition. In fact, only 16 percent of children in our county, who receive free or reduced-priced lunches during the school year, receive any meal assistance during the summer. The “Picnic in the Park” program provides a vital service to families through the summer.

Lunch will be served on a first-come, first-served basis and must be eaten on site. Registration is not required for this free program. For more information, contact 805.564.5603.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Gonzalez is a youth services project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.