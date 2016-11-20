Library Celebrates Farewell as She Closes Book on Time as Supervisor

At a special meeting and potluck luncheon on Nov. 9, a group of Santa Barbara County Library District volunteers said farewell to Doreen Farr, retiring 3rd District county supervisor.

For the past 10 years, Farr has been encouraging the volunteers and staff to continue to promote the positive impact each district library has on its surrounding communities. Farr guided the advisory committee members, city library representatives, library directors, and various county staff in celebrating literacy, and dealing with a tightening county budget at the same time.

Via her leadership, Farr shared what the county could give to keep library doors open, and encouraged their staff and volunteer Friends groups to support the public’s literary needs via their local library.

For more information about local libraries in Santa Barbara County and the work of the volunteer library advisory committee, visit www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/brdcomm/dm/libcountysb/default.asp.

— Judith Dale for Santa Barbara County Volunteer Library Advisory Committee.