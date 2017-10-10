Santa Barbara County Education Office Books 65th Breakfast With Authors

Members of the community will be able to enjoy a quiche brunch along with conversation with world-renowned children’s authors and illustrators at the 65th annual Breakfast With the Authors, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.
The event will be in the County Education Office auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.
Confirmed authors and illustrators include Janice Brown, Alonzo Cannon, Tina Nichols Coury, Jeri Chase Ferris, Mel Gilden, Joan Bransfield Graham, Patti Jacquemain, Michelle Robin La, Bonnie Lady Lee, Sharon Lovejoy, Henry Turner, Andy Warner, Mark London Williams and Robin Yardi.
Registration deadline is Oct. 18. Pre-registration is required and can be done online at http://sbceo.org/s/REG2017BWA.
More information and registration materials are available at http://sbceo.org/s/2016BWA or by contacting Rose Koller, 964-4710, ext. 5222, or [email protected]
— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.