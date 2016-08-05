Library Branches Seek Adult Literacy Tutors

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program needs new volunteer tutors at its Solvang and Buellton branches.

Tutors help other adults build English speaking, reading and writing skills needed for work, family and lifelong learning.

To prepare volunteer tutors, the program will offer a three-hour “Fast Track” tutor-training course from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20.

The class will meet at the Buellton Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, located at 140 West Highway 246.

Free library tutoring helps adult learners reach their personal goals, including building job skills, preparing for higher education and learning how to help their own children with schoolwork.

Tutors are matched at the library and time that they choose. Tutoring is offered at all branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

New volunteers are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring and to sign up for the training course by calling 805.564.5619 or emailing [email protected].

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for more information about library locations, hours, programs and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is the adult literacy coordinator of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.