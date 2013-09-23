Library’s ‘Central Coast Hispanics’ Photo Exhibit Covers 300 Years of History

An exhibit of historical photographs titled “Central Coast Hispanics — 300 Years of History” is at the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Eastside Library until Oct. 15 to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The photos are on loan from the Black Gold Cooperative Library System’s historical photo collection, and appear in its 1992 publication, Hispanics on the Central Coast. The Eastside Library is located at 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara.

The photos depict the contributions of Hispanic people to life of the community in the counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

“This exhibit has really piqued the interest of our visitors,” said Marivel Zambrano-Esparza, supervisor of the Eastside Library. “We have gotten numerous questions about these photos and requests for copies.”

The book may be borrowed from local libraries, and many of the photos are included in an online collection, Online Archive of California, under the heading Historical Photographs of Four Ethnicities on California's Central Coast. The Black Gold Cooperative Library System also published photo essays on African-Americans, Pacific-Asian Americans and Native Americans on the Central Coast.

Click here for information about locations, hours, events and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Marivel Zambrano-Esparza is a supervisor for the Eastside Library.