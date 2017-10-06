Library Drawing on Local Artists for One-Person Shows

Interested in showing your artwork at the downtown library? The Santa Barbara Art Association will be jurying for one-person art shows, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Local artists wishing to see their works hanging in the East or West Faulkner Gallery for the months of July 2018 through May 2019 are encouraged to bring in three, ready-to-hang pieces of two-dimensional artwork in the same medium and representational of the artist’s style.

Jurying criteria will be based on skill with the medium, originality and presentation.

The event is free and open to all local artists. However, artists with shows in the East or West Faulkner Gallery 24 months prior to July 2018 are not eligible to submit their work.

For more information, contact library administration, 564-5608.

— Norma Cervantes for Santa Barbara Library.