Library Schedules Free Training for New Adult Literacy Tutors

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy program is offering free training this month for new volunteer tutors.

Volunteer tutors make a difference in our community by using their reading, writing or math skills to help another adult. After completing a nine-hour training course, each tutor is matched with an adult learner and serves once or twice a week at a local library.

The next training for volunteers will be held Monday, June 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, June 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 28 from noon to 5 p.m.

All three sessions are required to complete the training course. Class will meet in the Townley Room of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Free tutoring helps adult learners reach their goals, including improving job skills, studying for the GED test and learning how to help their own children do homework. For more than a quarter-century, the library’s literacy program has offered no-cost, one-to-one, flexibly scheduled tutoring at all library branches, and has helped thousands of local adults improve their life skills.

New tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring, and can sign up for the training course by calling 805.564.5619 or emailing [email protected].

Local residents can turn their passion for learning into a positive step — and help someone who wants to learn something new.

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs and services, hours and locations, please visit online at SBPLibrary.org.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is an adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library.