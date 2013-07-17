Santa Barbara Library Holding One-Day Sale of Rare Books, Magazines and Art

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Central Library will have a one-day sale of old, rare, and valuable books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

The sale will take place on the lower level of the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The special sale will include fine art and photography books, signed and first editions, titles from Easton and Heritage Press, assorted fiction and non-fiction, posters, ephemera, music CDs, original 1930s etchings and other art. Vintage issues of magazines, including Life (1930s-), Vogue (1950s-) and The Saturday Evening Post (1950s-), will be available.

All items will be priced to sell.

Proceeds will benefit the Central Library. For more information, contact the Reference Department at 805.564.5604.

— Jace Turner is a supervising librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.