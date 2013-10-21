Library Hosting Talk by Author Tim O’Brien at Marjorie Luke Theatre

"An Evening with Tim O’Brien," presented by the Santa Barbara Public Library System as part of The Big Read program, will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

The author of The Things They Carried will give a free public talk on his novel about a platoon of young American soldiers in the Vietnam War, inspired by his own wartime experiences.

The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located on the campus of the Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara. There is ample free parking in the school’s parking lot.

The novel, first published over 20 years ago, is a staple of college and high school English classes, and is celebrated as one of the most important books about the experience of war. It has received acclaim from veterans, as well as book critics and scholars.

O’Brien, who lives in Austin, Texas, will receive the Pritzker Military Library Literature Award for Lifetime Achievement in Military Writing in November, the first fiction writer to receive the award.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System purchased 2,500 copies of The Things They Carried and distributed them to high school classes, libraries and other educational groups, as well as veterans groups, to promote conversation about the book. Many copies are also available for loan from the public libraries.

The Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts that supports the wide reading and discussion of a single significant book in a community. Numerous other grants and donations have made possible a variety of related events, such as panel discussions, theatrical presentations and film screenings, to supplement the reading of this important work of American literature.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the free admission "Evening with Tim O’Brien," and seating is on a first-come basis. For information about The Big Read events, click here or call the Central Reference desk at 805.564.5604. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.