Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Library Invites Lompoc Muggles to Harry Potter Week

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library | July 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Lompoc Public Library System will be hosting several free events celebrating Harry Potter in the coming week as part of the library's Summer Reading Program.

Tuesday, July 25, 4:30-6 p.m. — Teenage muggles (people) are invited to get sorted into their house (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin) during an event in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave.

Participants will be invited to make Butterbeer, magic wands and potions. Snacks will be provided, and muggles attending will earn a ticket for a chance to win a grand prize from the Teen Summer Reading Program.

Wednesday. July 26, 2-3:30 p.m. — Muggle families are invited to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with a Harry Potter Party in the Grossman Gallery. Participants will be sorted into the Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin house during the event.

There will also be wand-decorating and other crafts, and a photo booth.

Thursday, July 27, 2-3:30 p.m. — Muggle families can attend a Harry Potter Craft Day at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road. Participants will be making Hedwig puppets, broomstick bookmarks, and decorating wands.

For more about the Lompoc Library System, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to new[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 