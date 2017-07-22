Library Invites Lompoc Muggles to Harry Potter Week

The Lompoc Public Library System will be hosting several free events celebrating Harry Potter in the coming week as part of the library's Summer Reading Program.

Tuesday, July 25, 4:30-6 p.m. — Teenage muggles (people) are invited to get sorted into their house (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin) during an event in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave.

Participants will be invited to make Butterbeer, magic wands and potions. Snacks will be provided, and muggles attending will earn a ticket for a chance to win a grand prize from the Teen Summer Reading Program.

Wednesday. July 26, 2-3:30 p.m. — Muggle families are invited to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with a Harry Potter Party in the Grossman Gallery. Participants will be sorted into the Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin house during the event.

There will also be wand-decorating and other crafts, and a photo booth.

Thursday, July 27, 2-3:30 p.m. — Muggle families can attend a Harry Potter Craft Day at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road. Participants will be making Hedwig puppets, broomstick bookmarks, and decorating wands.

For more about the Lompoc Library System, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.