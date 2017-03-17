Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Library is Launching Pad to See ‘Star Trek Beyond’

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | March 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library will be showing the movie Star Trek Beyond (rated PG-13) at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

This event is free, no tickets required. And, freshly popped popcorn will be served for free.

In this third installment of the rebooted Star Trek film series, which began with J.J. Abrams' Star Trek in 2009, Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) struggles with a personal crisis as the crew of the Enterprise is attacked by a dictator named Krall (Idris Elba).

When an assault by Krall leads to the destruction of the starship, the team ends up marooned on a remote planet inhabited by aliens both hostile and helpful.

Seating for the film is limited and offered on a first come, first served basis. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult to attend the film.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the reference desk, 925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

