Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Library’s Digital Training Center Helps Adults Update Job Skills

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | July 30, 2017 | 1:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System announces the opening of SBPL Works!, a career training center that will provide basic computer skills and workforce preparedness training.

The program is supported by a grant from the Adult Education Block Grant Consortium.

The consortium is administered by the California Community College Chancellor’s Office and the California Department of Education for the purpose of implementing regional plans for adult education.

Today’s higher education opportunities and all tiers of employment require at least a basic level of digital skills.

Looking to the future and anticipating more technological advances, adults have to embrace these changes to stay competitive and succeed in lifelong learning and employment goals.

SBPLWorks! is designed to prepare adults with computer skills needed to be more competitive in the job market, or move on to other educational opportunities using individualized assessments and learning plans tailored to career goals and learning needs.

With the opening of SBPL Works!, the library becomes a central partner with other local organizations aiming to make employment and education more accessible to adults.

In addition to basic computer skills, patrons can learn advanced office software and get help creating a resume and cover letter.
 
SBPL Works! will be open 10 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. For more information, contact Brent Field, 564-5623.

Expanded hours will be available in the future, and new features, such as interview practice sessions and training, including WorkKeys Assessments, National Career Readiness Certificate, and WorkKeys Curriculum, will be added.
 
Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 