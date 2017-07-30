Library’s Digital Training Center Helps Adults Update Job Skills

The Santa Barbara Public Library System announces the opening of SBPL Works!, a career training center that will provide basic computer skills and workforce preparedness training.

The program is supported by a grant from the Adult Education Block Grant Consortium.

The consortium is administered by the California Community College Chancellor’s Office and the California Department of Education for the purpose of implementing regional plans for adult education.

Today’s higher education opportunities and all tiers of employment require at least a basic level of digital skills.

Looking to the future and anticipating more technological advances, adults have to embrace these changes to stay competitive and succeed in lifelong learning and employment goals.

SBPLWorks! is designed to prepare adults with computer skills needed to be more competitive in the job market, or move on to other educational opportunities using individualized assessments and learning plans tailored to career goals and learning needs.

With the opening of SBPL Works!, the library becomes a central partner with other local organizations aiming to make employment and education more accessible to adults.

In addition to basic computer skills, patrons can learn advanced office software and get help creating a resume and cover letter.



SBPL Works! will be open 10 a.m.-2p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. For more information, contact Brent Field, 564-5623.

Expanded hours will be available in the future, and new features, such as interview practice sessions and training, including WorkKeys Assessments, National Career Readiness Certificate, and WorkKeys Curriculum, will be added.



Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free to the public.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.