Library Looking to Book Volunteers for Summer Reading Program

By Lisa Gonzales for Santa Barbara Public Library System | May 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is seeking energetic teen and adult volunteers to help with all aspects of its 2018 Summer Reading Program, Choose Adventure, which runs June 1 through Aug. 15.

Adults and teens interested in welcoming families, explaining the program, enrolling participants, discussing books with children, and awarding prizes can sign up now.

Trainings will provide volunteers with a background to the program and prepare them to engage in activities with library patrons.

Volunteer training sessions will be held at the Buellton, Central and Solvang libraries. Participants are urged to choose and register for one training session at the library where they plan to volunteer, or contact their local branch for more information.

Volunteers may reserve their space at a training by registering online or calling 564-5674 for the Central Library, 688-3115 for the Buellton Library, or 688-4214 for the Solvang Library.

To volunteer at the Buellton and Solvang libraries, teens must be entering grades seven to 12; to volunteer at the Central Library, teens must be at least 14 years old.
 
Trainings will take place:

Wednesday, May 23, 10-11:30 a.m. in the Central Library tech lab
Wednesday, May 23, 5:15-6:45 p.m. in the Central Library lower-level program room
Saturday, May 26, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Buellton Library
Tuesday, May 29, 3:30-5 p.m. in the Central Library tech lab
Monday, June 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Central Library Island Room

The annual Summer Reading Program is a library tradition designed to instill a love of learning by encouraging children to read and participate in events over the summer.

Volunteer outreach efforts are supported by the Friends of the Libraries. Teens earn community service volunteer hours for their efforts. Adults must complete a city background check to work with children at the libraries.

Minimum time commitment is at least two  hours per week for five weeks, June 1-Aug. 15. Morning, evening and weekend shifts are available.

To stay informed, individuals can access the Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) web calendar with all events, programs and classes, and/or sign-up for the SBPL newsletter in English or Spanish.

Visit SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Gonzales for Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 

