Library, Museum Team Up for Bilingual Storytime and Special Art Project

The Santa Barbara Public Library System and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art are teaming up to offer a free children’s art activity on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Families are invited to start their morning with the Central Library’s bilingual storytime at 10:30 a.m. Then, families will move next door to the Family Resource Center at the Museum of Art to create special masterpieces.

The free art project will be led by one of the museum’s talented working artists. Families will also receive a free family pass to the Museum of Art as part of this activity.

This “Stories and Art Together” or “Cuentos y Arte Juntos” activity is a product of a collaboration between the Santa Barbara Central Library, at 40 E. Anapamu St., and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, at 1130 State St.

It complements the Library’s “Dig Into Reading” themed Summer Reading Program, which promotes a lifelong love of learning by encouraging children to read and participate in events over the summer. The program is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Central Library at 805.564.5603. Click here to visit the library system’s website and find out about hours, locations, programs and services of the Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries. This museum program and all library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Gonzalez represents the Santa Barbara Central Library.