Library of Things Expands Catalog Beyond Books in Santa Maria

Ukuleles, sewing machines, guitars among newest items available for loan, for free, from Santa Maria Public Library

Residents can borrow more than books and movies from the Santa Maria Public Library, which now loans a number of fun and useful items.

Monday marked the opening of the Library of Things as the facility continues to expand its offerings to stay relevant in the 21st century. By mid-afternoon Monday, patrons had already checked out items or placed a hold on others, with a ukulele being the first thing borrowed.

Items available for loan will include musical instruments such as electric and acoustic guitars, along with ukuleles. It also will offer a telescope, keyboard, karaoke machine, Oculus Go virtual reality units, sewing machines, digital cameras, Go Pro cameras, laptops with mobile hot spots, and more.

“It’s like the petting zoo of things,” City Librarian Mary Housel said.

The inventory will expand in the coming weeks as staff catalogs items and adds them to the shelves, with more information available online here.

“There’s no end to what we can do with this depending on demand and what people respond to,” Housel said. “I’m pretty excited about it. It just increases the chance that it will bring in new customers that maybe aren’t that interested in reading, but they might be interested in these items.”

Items are free to borrow with a valid library card from the Santa Maria Public Library or its branches.

“We tried to package everything so it makes it easy for people to get it home in one piece,” Housel said.

Items from the Library of Things may be placed on hold by patrons at branch locations — Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama — but must be picked up at the main library in Santa Maria. That could change, since this is the pilot program, Housel added.

Once checked out, items can be enjoyed at home for three weeks, then must be returned to the main library. A late fee of 25 cents per day will be charged for overdue items, and patrons will be responsible for damaged or lost items, Housel said.

The Goleta Valley Library plans to launch its own Library of Things with items available as soon as next week, including cake pans that feature children’s characters, games, a projector, and electronic equipment for converting audio and video tapes into digital formats.

Library Director Allison Gray said she recalled as a child when libraries loaned artwork and wanted to bring back the opportunity for today’s patrons.

Goleta’s Library of Things also offers a popular family pass to MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration+Innovation.

The Santa Maria Library of Things was funded by a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office through a partnership with Allan Hancock College that also provide the makerspace.

The newest addition to the library coincided with the start of National Library Week on Monday.

“We believe that the library enhances the quality of life for the people in the communities that use it, and that we offer all types of learning opportunities whether it's through reading or even through learning how to make things at home,” Housel said, calling libraries “candy stores for the mind.”

The Santa Maria Public Library is currently open six days a week, but Housel hopes to open the main branch at at 421 S McClelland St. from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays before the end of the year.

Santa Maria’s library also offers passport services through an agreement with the U.S. State Department. The library charges $35 and $10 for photos while customers also must pay the State Department fee.

“That’s been very popular,” Housel said, adding that people can make appointments.

Through August, the library is periodically hosting a Bike Kitchen through Bici Centro so people can get bicycle repairs done, with a clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in front of the library. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge during the bicycle clinics along with expert help in making the repairs.

“We really are trying to just think of things that will help our community and provide a need that isn’t being met,” Housel said.

