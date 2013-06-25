Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:19 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Library Offering Free Spelling and Word Basics Workshops for Teens, Adults

By Beverly Schwartzberg for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | June 25, 2013 | 9:57 a.m.

Do you want to build confidence in your spelling and reading skills? The Santa Barbara Public Library System is offering additional sessions of its popular, free workshops on Spelling and Word Basics starting in July.

This entertaining weekly series is designed to help identify and solve spelling and reading issues in a supportive and comfortable environment.

Daytime and evening classes will be offered starting the second week of July.

The daytime Spelling Basics classes, which meet on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting July 9, are open to those entering seventh grade and up, including adults. The evening Spelling Basics workshops, which meet on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:45 p.m. starting July 10, are reserved for adults only.

The classes will continue until the end of August, and will meet in the Townley Room at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Preregistration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. If you are interested in Spelling Basics, call 805.564.5619 or contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information. This free community program is presented by the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program.

Click here for more information about Santa Barbara Public Library System programs and services.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is an adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
