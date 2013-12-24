Library Offering Free Workshop on the Basics of 3-D Modeling and Printing

As part of the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s continued push to familiarize the public with 3-D printing and maker culture, the Central Library will be hosting “3-D Modeling and Printing — A Primer,” a free two-hour session designed to give attendees a basic run-through on using various online 3-D modeling tools to create their own 3-D models and renders.

After taking the class, select students will then have the opportunity to export their creations and bring them to life using 3-D printing technology.

The Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

While 3-D printing has experienced quite a boom in popularity over the past couple of years, most 3-D printed objects originate from already-created models uploaded by users to websites such as Thingiverse.com.

The goal of this class is for students to familiarize themselves with the basic process of how things go from concept to design to physical manifestation. From this they can pursue additional knowledge — on their own, in conjunction with the local Makerspace in Goleta (SBHackerspace.com) or at the Central Library’s free Makerspace Open Lab on Monday nights from 5 to 8 p.m.

Students may register for one of the three 3-D modeling sessions, offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 6, 13 and 27 in the Central Library’s Townley Room. Adults and youth (at least 8 years old) are encouraged to register to guarantee a seat for the class. Students may also be asked to partner up to share computers with others depending on attendance. For additional information and links to register, visit the library’s website at SBPLibrary.org.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online for information about library locations, hours and events.

