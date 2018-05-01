Library Offering Three Training Sessions for New Adult Literacy Tutors

Volunteer tutors can make a difference in their community by teaching reading, writing and other basic skills to other adults.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program will hold a three-session volunteer training course for new tutors starting Monday, Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class continues on Wednesday, Feb. 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. All sessions meet in the conference room at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

Free library tutoring helps adult learners reach their personal goals, including building job skills, communicating more clearly and learning how to help their own children with schoolwork. Each year, more than 200 local residents receive free tutoring at their branch library.

Tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring, and to sign up for the training course by calling 805.564.5619 or emailing [email protected].

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library programs, services, hours and locations. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is an adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library.