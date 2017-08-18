Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Library Helps Take Hassle Out of Homework

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | August 18, 2017 | 12:39 p.m.

Students can be homework rock stars this year, with help from the Santa Maria Public Library.

The library offers free After School Homework Help for grades K-6 from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday in the learning center at the Main Library, 421 S. McClelland St. Appointments are not needed.

Elementary-school students will be assisted by volunteer tutors in completing homework assignments, or practicing skills for improved mastery.

Participants will have access to Chromebooks, computers, study aids and databases, and will be introduced to online tutoring options they may use both at the library and from home.

Homework Help is also available at library branch locations:

At the Los Alamos Library, students in grades K-8 may receive free Homework Help from volunteer tutors in a variety of subjects and have use of Chromebooks and other study aids. This program is by appointment. Call 925-0994 for information.

At Orcutt, Guadalupe and Cuyama branch locations, students may check out Chromebook laptops with their library card for use in study and completion of assignments.

This program is provided with funding assistance through the Santa Maria Public Library Foundation.
 
Hours at the Main Library are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.

Visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library for branch locations and hours. Direct questions to Dawn Jackson, Library Youth Services, 925-0994 ext. 2319.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

