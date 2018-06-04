Goleta Library to Present ‘Top Ten Questions to Ask an Orthodontist’

The Goleta branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a presentation titled “The Top Ten Questions to Ask an Orthodontist,” by local orthodontists Dr. Raymond Kubisch and Dr. Drew Ferris, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Orthodontic treatment (braces) starts in elementary school. For those who are considering braces, have been recently referred by their dentist for braces, or are just seeking information for the future, Drs. Kubisch and Ferris will help attendees brush up on the facts and learn how to make informed decisions about the options that are available.

For more information, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online by clicking here for information about hours, locations, events and programs. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is the branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.