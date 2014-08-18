Library Schedules September Trainings for New Adult Literacy Tutors

Volunteer tutors can make a difference in their community by teaching reading, writing and other basic skills to other adults. The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Adult Literacy Program will offer two volunteer tutor trainings for new adult literacy tutors in September.

A three-session daytime training course runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. A four-session evening course will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22. All sessions meet in the Townley Room at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Free library tutoring helps adult learners reach their personal goals, including building job skills, communicating more clearly, and learning how to help their own children with schoolwork.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of California Library Literacy Services, which has help tens of thousands of Californians improve their life skills through no-cost, one-to-one tutoring at public libraries throughout the state.

Tutors are asked to make a six-month commitment to tutoring, and to sign up for the training course by calling 805.564.5619 or emailing [email protected].

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is an adult literacy coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.