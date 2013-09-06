Library Session to Guide Parents Through College Application Process

The Goleta Library will host a program for parents of high school students applying for college this year. "Supporting Your Teen Through the College-Application Process" will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The session will be led by local college counselors Tish O’Connor and Betsy Heafitz. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

Senior fall will be a stressful time for college-bound students. Find out how you as parents can be helpful and supportive during the college application process, yet still make sure those applications get done on time. The discussion will include useful resources, a timeline and a question-and-answer session. Learn strategies to help your son or daughter make the most of these remaining months to optimize their college options, while maintaining equilibrium.

For more information, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878. The Goleta Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. Click here for more information about library locations, hours, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a branch supervisor for the Goleta Library.