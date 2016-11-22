Library Shows Off Winning Artwork in Kids Fight Drugs Poster Contest

'Be Smart — Don’t Start' is the theme of the competiton which is in its 26th year

In a new partnership, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) and the Santa Barbara Library have teamed up to display the winners of the 26th Annual Kids Fight Drugs Poster Contest.

Each year CADA asks Santa Barbara County (K-8) students to design and submit posters that express their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle. This year’s theme was “Be Smart — Don’t Start” to encourage our youth to pursue their dreams and stay drug and alcohol free.

From the hundreds of submissions received, 11 overall and grade winners, along with 50 honorable mentions were selected. An awards reception was held in October at the County Courthouse.

Winning artwork is now on display at the newly remodeled children’s library at Santa Barbara’s Downtown Library, and will remain up through the first week of January.

Posters on display at the Santa Barbara Library include:

Overall winners

• First Place: Diego Pacheco, 2nd Grade, Isla Vista Recreation & Park

• Second Place: Mikayla Bohn, 5th Grade, Mountain View Elementary

• Third Place: Brianna Pacheco, Kindergarten, Isla Vista Recreation & Park

Grade Level Winners

• Kindergarten: Kynley Nelson, Hope School

• 1st Grade: Alexa Herrera, Isla Vista Recreation & Park

• 2nd Grade: Brooke Spieler, Hope School

• 3rd Grade: Ella Richardson, Hope School

• 4th Grade: Javier Nunez, Isla Vista Recreation & Park

• 5th Grade: Makenna Stretz, Hope School

• 6th Grade: Catalina Lusk, Washington Elementary School

• 7th Grade: : Kelly Zamora, Isla Vista Recreation & Park

To learn more, contact Gwen Wagy at the Santa Barbara Library, 564-5621 or [email protected], or Catherine Remak, 637-0225 or [email protected]

— Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.