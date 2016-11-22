Friday, June 29 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Library Shows Off Winning Artwork in Kids Fight Drugs Poster Contest

'Be Smart — Don’t Start' is the theme of the competiton which is in its 26th year

Posters are on display at Downtown Library through the first week in January.
Posters are on display at Downtown Library through the first week in January. (Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse)
By Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse | November 22, 2016 | 9:39 a.m.

In a new partnership, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) and the Santa Barbara Library have teamed up to display the winners of the 26th Annual Kids Fight Drugs Poster Contest.

Each year CADA asks Santa Barbara County (K-8) students to design and submit posters that express their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle. This year’s theme was “Be Smart — Don’t Start” to encourage our youth to pursue their dreams and stay drug and alcohol free.

From the hundreds of submissions received, 11 overall and grade winners, along with 50 honorable mentions were selected. An awards reception was held in October at the County Courthouse.

Winning artwork is now on display at the newly remodeled children’s library at Santa Barbara’s Downtown Library, and will remain up through the first week of January. 

Posters on display at the Santa Barbara Library include:

Overall winners
    •    First Place: Diego Pacheco, 2nd  Grade, Isla Vista Recreation & Park
    •    Second Place: Mikayla Bohn, 5th Grade, Mountain View Elementary
    •    Third Place: Brianna Pacheco, Kindergarten, Isla Vista Recreation & Park

Grade Level Winners
    •    Kindergarten: Kynley Nelson, Hope School
    •    1st Grade: Alexa Herrera, Isla Vista Recreation & Park
    •    2nd Grade: Brooke Spieler, Hope School
    •    3rd Grade: Ella Richardson, Hope School
    •    4th Grade: Javier Nunez, Isla Vista Recreation & Park
    •    5th Grade: Makenna Stretz, Hope School
    •    6th Grade: Catalina Lusk, Washington Elementary School
    •    7th Grade: : Kelly Zamora, Isla Vista Recreation & Park

To learn more, contact Gwen Wagy at the Santa Barbara Library, 564-5621 or [email protected], or Catherine Remak, 637-0225 or [email protected]

— Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 