Library Supporters Put Hopes in Benefit Golf Tournament

Register to help raise funds to keep Hope School District libraries open.

By Julia McHugh | April 30, 2008 | 2:27 a.m.

Registration is still open for foursomes and individuals to play in a charity golf tournament to raise funds to keep Hope School District libraries open. The event will be at 12:30 p.m. May 9 at Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road.

California school districts are experiencing serious budget cuts, and the funds raised during this golf tournament will provide critical funding needed for library services at Monte Vista, Hope and Vieja Valley schools for the rest of this school year and during the 2008-09 school year.

Registration in the Hope School District Educational Foundation’s Third Annual Golf Classic, presented by Rusak Vineyards, is $550 for foursomes or $175 per individual player and includes green fees, cart, goodie bag, tee prices, dinner and awards ceremony.

Registration forms and more information are available at the Hope School District office at 3970 La Colina Road, or by contacting Barbara McWhirter at [email protected] or 805.453.6370 or Sherry Stimatz at [email protected] or 805.886.9547.

The shotgun-style tournament awards prizes for low gross, low net, high gross, closest to the pin and longest drive. A hole-in-one nets a Chrysler Sebring Convertible.

Immediately after the tournament, hundreds of numbered golf balls will be dropped to select a winner of a raffle. The first ball in the hole will win a 42-inch LG Electronics HDTV with a Sony Theater System (approximate retail value is $2,400). Raffle tickets have been sold for $10 each for the past few weeks by students at the three Hope School District schools.

The tournament has been organized by the Hope School District Educational Foundation, a volunteer group of parents founded in 1991 who support district schools by raising funds to bridge the gap between declining state funding and continuing student needs. In recent years, the foundation has funded computers, enrichment program specialists, science equipment and supplies.

The tournament’s presenting sponsor is Rusak Vineyards. The sponsor of the golf ball drop is Prudential Realty; golf cart sponsor: Aqua Flo; dinner sponsors: Marborg Industries and Linda Lorenzen-Hughes of Coldwell Banker Realty; other sponsor: Rabobank. Hole sponsors are Bamboo Pipeline, Matt Fay; Darryl Genis, attorney at law; Goodwin & Thyne Properties; Goodwin, Thyne, Weaver Wealth Managers; In House Insurance; Dianne Johnson of Village Properties; the Owen family; Santa Barbara Auto Group; Santa Barbara Eye Glass Factory; the Sloan family; and the Winterbauer family. In-kind sponsors are Café Santa Barbara, Cox Communications, Domino’s Pizza, Downtown Brewing Company, Hayward Lumber, Jack’s Bagels, Jensen Audiovisual, Moms In Motion, Office Depot, Pizza Mizza, Plaza Deli, Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Course, Spudnuts and Taffy’s Pizza.

Julia McHugh is a Monte Vista parent and a member of the Hope School District Educational Foundation.

