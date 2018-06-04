Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Read All About It: Library Week Events Abound April 8-14

By Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System | April 5, 2018 | 3:40 p.m.

Today’s public libraries are about collection and connection. They are the hearts of their communities, committed to the places where their patrons live, work and study.

Public libraries are trusted places where community members can gather to connect with one another and enjoy enriching programs and resources.

Modern librarians and library staff work with elected officials, small-business owners, students, parents, teachers, immigrant communities, nonprofits, and the general public to meet the needs of their communities.

Whether through offering e-books and other digital resources, technology classes, adult and early literacy programs, and programs for job-seekers, librarians listen and respond to the community they serve.

To celebrate National Library Week, April 8-14, Santa Barbara Central Library will offer a series of programs to highlight ongoing initiatives in Santa Barbara.

“National Library Week is our celebration of how libraries have grown and evolved,” said Jessica Cadiente, Santa Barbara Library director.

“Community service informs our core mission, from the books we select to the partners we work with and the programs we offer,” she said.

The Santa Barbara Central Library will offer a series of programs to highlight ongoing initiatives in Santa Barbara.

» Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m. — Bilingual Storytime, followed by a Family Fun Carnival with crafts, games and activities, and opportunities for preschoolers to learn letters and numbers.

» Monday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. — Central Library will host a Book Club/Book Match. Attendees will learn about library-sponsored book clubs, be able to nominate titles for the Book Club in a Bag collection, and hear book recommendations from librarians in a variety of genres and formats.

» Tuesday, April 10, 3:30 p.m. — Central Library’s regular Tech Tuesday event, when children are invited to tinker with all kinds of technology, will be a Tech Extravaganza.

Youth can sample all the library’s tech programming, including Wonderbots, SnapCircuits, Cubelets, and LEGO WeDo. Grownups are welcome if they bring a kid along.

» Wednesday, April 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — The public is invited to a behind-the-scenes look at the Central Library’s collection of historical photos, and learn about the archival process and how the library is working to make these accessible through the Digital Public Library of America.

» Friday, April 13, 3:30 p.m. at Central Library. Kids invited to a “book tasting,” where they can preview soon-to-be-published children’s chapter books and let librarians know which ones they think would be good additions to the library’s collection.

» Also on Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. — Central Library wraps up National Library Week with a Murder Mystery Party for adults. Participants can play a character and hunt for clues to discover which player is the guilty party. This event requires registration.

The community can also look out for the Library on the Go! Van, which will be out and about registering new library cards, and answering questions about library resources.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is an observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.

 

