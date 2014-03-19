Library Workshops to Help Parents Find Good Free Apps for Kids

Every day, more apps for tablets and smartphones come onto the market. Parents know that their children love to play with tablets and phones. This spring, the Santa Barbara Public Library System will offer a series of parent workshops called “How Do I Find Good Apps for Kids?” to help local residents learn more about free apps for children.

Workshop titles include "How Do I Find Good Apps for Kids?," "Gathering Good Cents: Free Apps That Take a Child Beyond the Piggy Bank," "Creating Stories with Free Apps" and "See, Hear & Touch: Apps That Help Children Develop Music & Art Sense."

“How Do I Find Good Apps for Kids?” introduces parents to high-quality websites and guides parents away from common technology traps and concerns. These free, bilingual (Spanish-English), one-hour workshops for parents will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., and at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 30 at the Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.

“Gathering Good Cents: Free Apps That Take a Child Beyond the Piggy Bank” helps parents and children explore free apps that help children build money sense. Held in conjunction with Money Smart Week, April 5-12, the workshop is designed to help families build basic financial literacy skills. The free, one-hour workshops will be held: Monday, April 7 at 4 p.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.; Tuesday, April 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.; Thursday, April 17 (bilingual Spanish-English) at 4:30 p.m. at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.; Saturday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Solvang Library, 745 Mission Drive; and Thursday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road.

“Creating Stories with Free Apps,” a workshop for parents of preschoolers, teaches about apps that can help children develop language and social skills through stories. The free workshop will be held Friday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive; Wednesday, April 23 at 11:15 a.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.; Thursday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road; Thursday, May 11 at 11 a.m. (bilingual Spanish-English) at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.; and Wednesday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

“See, Hear & Touch: Apps That Develop Music & Art Sense,” a workshop for parents of children ages 8 to 12, explores apps that help children build cognition through the fine arts. The free, one-hour workshop will be held Tuesday, April 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.; Thursday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at the Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.; Friday, May 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive; Thursday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m. at the Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road; and Thursday, June 5 at 3:30 p.m. at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Pre-registration is not required. Participants are invited to bring their own smartphones and tablets. For more information about the workshops, contact [email protected] or call the Central Library Literacy Department at 805.564.5619. Information on Santa Barbara Public Library System programs and events may be found online at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

This project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. The opinions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services or the California State Library, and no official endorsement by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services or the California State Library should be inferred.

— Beverly Schwartzberg is the literacy services coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library.