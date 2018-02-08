Library’s Valentine Activities Get to Heart of Holiday

The Lompoc Pubic Library invites the community to celebrate Valentine’s Day with festivities for all ages.

Teenagers in grades 7-12 (or ages 12-18) are invited to the library’s Grossman Gallery for an Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

There will be potion-making and taste-testing, mummy string doll making and games, as well as music and free snacks.

A Valentine’s Day Crafternoon is set for children and families 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, also in Grossman Gallery. Children can make fingerprint hearts, paper-plate hedgehogs, Valentine’s hats and Valentine’s Day cards.

Fans of Pokémon will have an opportunity to make Pokémon Valentine’s Day cards.

Children 8 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Those with questions about the events can call the library Youth Department, 875-8781.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.