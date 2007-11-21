Life at Santa Barbara High: Time in the Classroom

What I think about Santa Barbara High School so far is it’s gonna be a lot work but, of course, we all have to make it through one way or another.

My classes are very far apart and since I’m such a small person, it takes a lot of walking to get to each of them on time. There are so many people at this school it’s amazing to me; it’s so different. The one thing that kinda gets at me is the fact that I get my foot stepped on way too much.

My teachers are all very interesting to me. They all have their own way of doing things, such as turning in papers to, even going to the restroom. So many things to remember. I haven’t had any trouble with my teachers — well, so far — but my grades haven’t been so great. That’s the bad thing. My schedule has been very twisted. I have changed basically all of my classes between two-four times just in the beginning months, so catching up has been very hard.

In conclusion, I’m quite happy at this school and proud to be a Don. The people have their good sides, so I’m not too worried about them. The classes are hard but eventually we get used to it. No matter how I explain it, it’s overall a wonderful school.

Celeste Del Rose is a freshman at Santa Barbara High.