Life at Santa Barbara High: Time in the Hallways

The bell has rung! Time for the seven free minutes has come. Some people rushing to their lockers, getting some necessities. Others are just rushing to get to class on time, and the remaining, walking slowly with no worries in mind. I am one of those remaining, not trying to rush, but not trying to be late either. As the bell rings, life at Santa Barbara High School is most exciting. Much activity happens in this time.
“Did you know …” One of the happenings as the bell rings is gossip. Lots happens in 56- minute-long classes, so lots and lots of juicy gossip gets around. Friends walking together always talk, and you don’t know when something that you were talking about starts to flow around like the ocean does. Many like to make sure that what they are about to say won’t go around, so they like to remain calm and quiet.
Another happening in the seven short minutes is get-togethers of friends. Lots of groups of friends meet each other and talk before heading to classes. They talk so much that sometimes they even get out of topics to talk about.
Other students prefer getting to class early. Getting to class early has some advantages. If one arrives to class early, he or she could get prepared by talking to the teacher and finding out what will be happening throughout the day or add some finishing touches to their homework. Another thing, one could talk to fellow classmates about anything in general because it never hurts to make a few more friends.
Basically, other than before school, after school, and lunch time, passing period is the only few creative minutes we, as students, and teachers, as teachers, have. I would have never thought of this if it had not been for this assigned task. As the bell rings, there is so much activity happening, and no matter in what way one uses this time up, the time is still there.
Unatti Sharma is a student at Santa Barbara High.
