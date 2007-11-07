Life at Santa Barbara High: Time in the Hallways

The bell has rung! Time for the seven free minutes has come. Some people rushing to their lockers, getting some necessities. Others are just rushing to get to class on time, and the remaining, walking slowly with no worries in mind. I am one of those remaining, not trying to rush, but not trying to be late either. As the bell rings, life at Santa Barbara High School is most exciting. Much activity happens in this time.

“Did you know …” One of the happenings as the bell rings is gossip. Lots happens in 56- minute-long classes, so lots and lots of juicy gossip gets around. Friends walking together always talk, and you don’t know when something that you were talking about starts to flow around like the ocean does. Many like to make sure that what they are about to say won’t go around, so they like to remain calm and quiet.