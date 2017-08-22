LifeChronicles’ Kate Carter to Explore Power of Video Legacies

Kate Carter, founder and president of LifeChronicles, will be the featured speaker for The Arc of Your Life! presentation hosted by Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara, 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Carter, will share stories and video clips of her work with LifeChronicles. For 20 years, LifeChronicles has filmed the stories of hundreds of people the nonprofit fondly calls “chronologically gifted.”

A LifeChronicles’ video allows older or seriously ill people to leave meaningful messages for their families — living legacies that also serve as healing life lessons and memories for generations to come. Stories define our personal values, beliefs and needs. Stories define the essence of who we are.

Video encompasses people in their entirety; the sound of their laughter, the inflections in their voices, as well the sight of their facial expressions and mannerisms.

There’s a telling line in The World According To Garp that says: "It’s really nice to look back and see the arc of your life. It’s all connected. How you get from there to here.”

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age in place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of some 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

The upcoming event is part of the free Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series held the second Tuesday of each month at the University Club. Seating is limited, so reservations must be made prior to the scheduled presentation.

“The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities. We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics," said advisory board member Carol Spungen.

To make reservations by Monday, Sept.11, for The Arc of Your Life!, or for more information about Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, Santa Barbara Village coordinator, 729-5038, or email [email protected]

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.