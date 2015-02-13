LifeChronicles Honors Gerd and Pete Jordano with Father Virgil Remarkable Life Awards

The couple are recognized at the third annual presentation for their volunteer efforts and service to the Santa Barbara community

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Gerd and Pete Jordano were honored for the positive impact they have made on the Santa Barbara community through their volunteer efforts and service to many important community causes at LifeChronicles’ presentation Thursday of its third annual Father Vigil Remarkable Life Awards at a dinner gala at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

The mission of LifeChronicles is to help families heal and connect by videotaping the life stories of an elderly family member or a seriously ill loved one. Based in Santa Barbara, it was established and founded in 1998.

For people in defining times of their lives, LifeChronicles provides an opportunity to share and preserve important messages and experiences as well as to express their love for those they will eventually leave behind. These videos ultimately become a priceless gift that families will treasure for years to come.

The Jordanos personify the idea of “Remarkable Lives” which, in the words of the late and beloved Father Virgil, is the greatest gift that anyone can give to the world, according to LifeChronicles. The Jordanos' leadership and strong sense of caring and compassion have made significant positive impact in the community.

In addition to the work of philanthropy and volunteerism. Pete Jordano heads 100-year-old Jordano’s Foodservice, a family-owned purveyor of food. From its start in 1915 as Jordano Brothers Grocery Market in Santa Barbara, it has grown to the full-service distributor Jordano’s Foodservice of today. Pete Jordano takes pride in the longevity of his 546 employees. The average employee has a 16-year history with the company, and 106 employees have been with the company 20-plus years.

Gerd Jordano has devoted much of her time as an active volunteer with Cottage Health System and Hospice of Santa Barbara. She was a pioneer of the Compassionate Care Visitors Program, which provides volunteers who sit at the bedside of dying patients. She has also served as a board member for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and CALM. She is also active with the American Heart Association, the Santa Barbara Zoo and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

“We were hesitant to accept the award as we just don’t do that," she told Noozhawk. "But after lunch with the organization and the church, we were swayed. LifeChronicles is such a wonderful organization.”

Together the couple have also been involved with Westmont College for over 20 years. Each year, the Jordanos also sponsor the Golden Eagle Awards Banquet to honor Westmont’s top scholar-athlete in every varsity sport. LifeChronicles founder Kate Carter started the organization virtually in her living room 17 years ago.

“To date we have made 1,200 videos in 241 cities in the U.S.A. (38 states) and around the world," Carter said. "Our biggest turning point was when our clients went from telling us about their lives to sharing their end-of-life stories.”

Event Committee members who volunteered for the event were Maria Rickard-Arroyo, Kate Carter, Mary deLoe, Jen Parks, Kristi Bean, Sharon Kayser, Ruth Bar-Shalom and Judi Weisbart. The gala was also supported by LifeChronicles board members Peter Kuo, Jeff Martinez, Julie Taguchi, M.D., President Nicole Tanner, Steven Stratton, Evie Vesper and Ashley Parker-Snider.

Major sponsors included the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort, the UCSB Foundation, Keith Berry, Cottage Health System, Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank and many others.

For more information about LifeChronicles, click here, visit the office at 113 W. Mission St., Suite B2 in Santa Barbara, or call 805.682.3411.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.