Teenagers

Life Coach Illa Llinares to Present Talk for Parents of Socially Isolated Teens

By Illa Llinares for Itaca Coaching | February 11, 2016 | 11:55 a.m.

Illa Llinares, Itaca Coaching founder and life coach for teens, will give a talk for parents whose teenagers are dealing with social isolation. 

“The emotional and social isolation can be subtle, therefore misinterpreted as another way of just being difficult, that's why parents need to learn specific behavior patterns of social withdrawal that can be overlooked when young people suffer social anxiety," Llinares said.

Is your teen pushing you away? Is your teen getting bad grades?

Are you concerned about your teen's unhealthy habits? Do you feel you don’t recognize your kid anymore?

“Self-defeating and self-destructive behaviors of troubled or out-of-control teens can be warning signs for parents that it is time to explore options to help correct their teens behavior before is too late,” Llinares said.  

This event will take place at Workzones Santa Barbara and is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2016, from 6-7 p.m.

Llinares will give the talk, which is designed to help parents of teenagers learn the following:

» Find out if a teen's behaviors might be leading to social disengagement, so they can understand what's going on.

» Discover how to get through to their teenager and reconnect with them.

» Learn one simple action to help their child shift towards making healthy choices and bring the family back to harmony.

After the talk, there will be time for parents to share their own personal experiences about the topic and network with other parents dealing with the same situation.

The event is free for all public. Workzones Santa Barbara is located at on the second floor of Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara.

Find out more information about the event by visiting itacacoching.eventbrite.com or contacting [email protected].

— Illa Llinares is a multi-lingual ICF certified coach helping smart, creative and sensitive teenagers that feel socially isolated and their families to be happier, motivated and connected.

